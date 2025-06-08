Volvo released smart seatbelt08.06.25
Volvo Cars has announced a new safety system – Multi-adaptive safety belt, which can automatically adjust to a person’s physique. The technology will debut in the all-electric Volvo EX60 crossover, the release of which is expected in 2026.
The system is based on sensors that scan the passenger and record parameters: height, weight, fit and even body shape. Based on this data, the system determines in real time how much force the seat belt should apply in the event of an accident. For example, if a large person is behind the wheel, in the event of a strong impact the belt will tighten more powerfully to securely fix the body. And for a miniature passenger, the system will reduce the load to avoid injuries such as broken ribs.
The entire system works in conjunction with airbags and other protection modules. If Volvo seat belts previously had three preset modes, now there are eleven of them. The algorithm analyzes the direction of impact, speed, and person’s posture – and in a split second activates the most appropriate protection scenario.
Engineers emphasize that the new technology will be constantly improved. The security system will have the ability to be updated by air, which means that as the database grows, the effectiveness of adaptive belts will only increase.
The development was tested in the Volvo crash laboratory, which recently turned 25 years old. The center tests collision scenarios from internal protocols, which, according to the company, are stricter than the methods of independent organizations.
