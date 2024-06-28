Volkswagen has added ChatGPT to Electric ID, the new Golf, Tiguan and Passat

Volkswagen has announced the introduction of ChatGPT to its car models, including all Electric ID models, as well as new versions of the Golf, Tiguan and Passat. In Europe, this integration is already available, and will soon appear in North America.

ChatGPT is integrated into the Volkswagen IDA voice assistant, expanding its capabilities and allowing drivers to interact with the car using natural speech. Drivers can use voice commands to get information about tourist attractions, sports events and solve math problems, ensuring safe driving without taking their eyes off the road.

The company said that data is sent anonymously to the cloud only in cases where IDA cannot process the request itself, which helps preserve user privacy. The function can be turned off completely in the Volkswagen settings.

ChatGPT integration with Volkswagen will be available in the US starting in 2025. The system supports multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Czech, and German.