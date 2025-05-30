Vodafone Ukraine saves 12 MWh of energy every day thanks to AI

Vodafone Ukraine has launched a national energy-saving project based on the Huawei PowerStar 2.0 platform, the first such solution for a mobile operator in the country, which uses artificial intelligence to reduce the energy consumption of base stations without compromising communication quality.

How it works

PowerStar 2.0 analyzes traffic and base station load levels in real time, then automatically turns off redundant equipment during periods of low activity.

The system has already been implemented at more than 6,000 base stations throughout Ukraine.

Daily electricity savings amount to more than 12 megawatt-hours.

This is equivalent to a reduction in energy consumption of approximately 6.5%.

In conditions of war and regular blackouts, each unit of energy saved helps keep the network in working order longer, especially during power outages.

Huawei PowerStar is an energy-saving platform first introduced at the Global Mobile Broadband Forum in 2018. It achieved over 10% energy savings. PowerStar 2.0 is the latest version of the system, featuring local data processing and no need to transfer information to the cloud.