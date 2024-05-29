Vodafone tested the operation of the 5G network in Ukraine29.05.24
During the Action Forum 2024, Vodafone and Nokia demonstrated the possibilities of 5G communication in Ukraine. For the first time in the country, a 5G telebridge connecting Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv and Helsinki was organized. Forum participants were able to assess the quality of communication between Ukraine and Finland.
From Helsinki, where the 5G network has been operating since 2019, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development of Finland Wille Tavio got in touch. He recently visited Ukraine and discussed investments in modern technologies with Ukrainian colleagues. The president of Nokia Mobile Networks, Tommy Vitto, also spoke.
For communication, internal 5G test solutions were used, which Vodafone and Nokia installed in the Promprilad innovation center in Ivano-Frankivsk and in the Kyiv office of Vodafone.
These platforms became the first in Ukraine where 5G communication was available not only on special demonstration equipment, but also on ordinary smartphones and tablets with 5G support. As part of the forum, a technological and artistic performance took place – a simultaneous performance of two musical groups separated by a distance of 600 km. The Eclectic Sound Orchestra played on the roof of the Vodafone office in Kyiv, and the female vocal group Spivochi performed on the Promprilad stage in Ivano-Frankivsk. Thanks to the 5G connection, sound and images were transmitted without delay, which allowed the musicians to play in sync.
