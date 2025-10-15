Vodafone and lifecell will not charge for traffic in Privat2415.10.25
Users of the Privat24 mobile bank can now perform financial transactions without spending mobile Internet traffic. This was reported on the official website of Privatbank.
The innovation applies to subscribers of Vodafone and lifecell operators located in Ukraine. Now all functions of Privat24 will be available for free – even if there are no funds in the account or the package volume of megabytes has run out.
“Thanks to the bank’s cooperation with leading mobile operators, we provide unhindered access to the mobile bank to all clients, primarily military personnel, who often find themselves in conditions of unstable communication or lack of funds on the balance sheet,” said Dmytro Musienko, member of the PrivatBank board.
According to the bank, free access to Privat24 will allow clients to top up their mobile account, transfer money, pay utility bills or other bills at any time – even in the absence of an active Internet package.
As a reminder, earlier, at the end of 2024, PrivatBank canceled the account maintenance fee for IT entrepreneurs. Clients in this category were able to open and maintain accounts free of charge, conduct currency transactions around the clock, use premium cards without commissions, and manage their finances via a mobile application.
