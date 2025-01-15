VLC player will be able to generate automatic subtitles for videos using AI

At CES 2025, VideoLAN announced a new feature for its VLC media player that allows it to automatically create and translate subtitles using artificial intelligence.

The feature is unique in that it works locally, without the need for an internet connection. VideoLAN President Jean-Baptiste Kempf demonstrated how open-source AI models can create subtitles in multiple languages ​​in real time. Support is expected to expand to more than 100 languages ​​in the future.

The new technology was developed based on OpenAI’s Whisper speech recognition system, initially as a plugin, and now integrated directly into VLC. It is not yet known when users will be able to use the new feature.

VideoLAN also noted a significant achievement – VLC Player has been downloaded more than 6 billion times.