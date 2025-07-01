Vivo X Fold5 foldable smartphone is one of the lightest on the market01.07.25
Vivo has officially introduced its flagship foldable smartphone X Fold5. Vivo X Fold5 is positioned as the lightest large-format foldable smartphone on the market. Vivo X Fold5 in a titanium case weighs only 217 grams (in other versions – 226 g).
Display and design
The smartphone is equipped with two LTPO AMOLED displays: the main one is 8.03 inches with a resolution of 2480×2200 pixels, the external one is 6.53 inches with a resolution of FHD+. Both screens support an adaptive refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz, Dolby Vision technology, 10-bit color depth and a maximum brightness of up to 4500 nits. UTG glass is used inside and Armor Glass outside. The hinge is made of carbon fiber and FS55 steel, ensuring strength while maintaining a compact design.
Hardware
The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Depending on the configuration, up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1 TB of built-in UFS 4.0 storage are available. To improve connectivity when folded, Vivo implemented an antenna built into the hinge, which increased signal stability by 36%.
Cameras
The main module consists of three 50-megapixel cameras: the main Sony IMX921 sensor with optical stabilization, an ultra-wide-angle and a periscopic one with 3x optical and 100x digital zoom. The front cameras on the external and internal displays are 20 MP each.
Battery and charging
Particular attention has been paid to autonomy. The smartphone uses a new Blue Ocean battery with a capacity of 6000 mAh, developed jointly with CATL. This is a semi-solid battery with an energy density of 866 Wh/L, capable of operating at temperatures down to -30°C. Fast charging is supported: 80 W via cable, 40 W wireless and reverse charging of other devices.
Features and software
The device is equipped with stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS with NavIC and an NFC module. The smartphone is protected from moisture and dust (IPX8, IPX9, IP9+, IP5X) and is designed to operate at temperatures down to -20°C. It runs on OriginOS 5 (based on Android 15) and supports Atomic Workbench multitasking mode – simultaneous launch of up to five applications with the drag-and-drop function. Compatibility with Apple devices, including AirPods, Apple Watch and Mac, is also provided.
Prices and availability
The smartphone is available in Titanium, Clear White and Pine Green. Pre-orders are already open in China, with sales scheduled to start on July 2. Global availability is yet to be confirmed. Pricing:
- 12/256 GB – $974
- 12/512 GB – $1114
- 16/512 GB – $1184
- 16 GB / 1 TB – $1324
