Vivo Watch 5 has an AI coach, eSIM support and 14 days of battery life

Vivo Watch 5 is a new smartwatch with advanced health features, stylish design and long battery life. The device is available in two versions: with Bluetooth and with eSIM.

Vivo Watch 5 supports more than a hundred sports modes, including running, tennis and badminton. The built-in AI coach analyzes the user’s movements and gives personalized recommendations. The watch can also track heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen levels, stress and blood pressure. Among the unusual features is a virtual pet that grows along with the owner’s physical activity.

In Bluetooth mode, battery life reaches 22 days, with eSIM – up to 14 days, and with active work with eSIM – about a week. Charging takes about two hours and is carried out via a magnetic pad.

Key features:

1.43-inch AMOLED display, 466×466 pixels, 1500 nits, 60 Hz

Aluminum or stainless steel body, weight – from 32 to 36 g

Colors: black, white, pink, silver

Functionality:

100+ sports modes, including running, tennis, badminton

AI coach with movement analysis and personalized advice

Heart rate, sleep, oxygen level, stress and pressure monitoring

Virtual pet that reacts to owner activity

NFC payments and digital key for BYD cars

Compatible with Android and iOS, including simultaneous connection to iPhone and Vivo smartphone

Autonomy:

Up to 22 days (Bluetooth)

Up to 14 days (eSIM in standard mode)

About 7 days with active eSIM

Full charge — in 2 hours via magnetic pad

Price in China — from $110 (Bluetooth) to $140 (eSIM). There is no information about an international release yet.