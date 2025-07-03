Vivo Watch 5 has an AI coach, eSIM support and 14 days of battery life03.07.25
Vivo Watch 5 is a new smartwatch with advanced health features, stylish design and long battery life. The device is available in two versions: with Bluetooth and with eSIM.
Vivo Watch 5 supports more than a hundred sports modes, including running, tennis and badminton. The built-in AI coach analyzes the user’s movements and gives personalized recommendations. The watch can also track heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen levels, stress and blood pressure. Among the unusual features is a virtual pet that grows along with the owner’s physical activity.
In Bluetooth mode, battery life reaches 22 days, with eSIM – up to 14 days, and with active work with eSIM – about a week. Charging takes about two hours and is carried out via a magnetic pad.
Key features:
- 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 466×466 pixels, 1500 nits, 60 Hz
- Aluminum or stainless steel body, weight – from 32 to 36 g
- Colors: black, white, pink, silver
Functionality:
- 100+ sports modes, including running, tennis, badminton
- AI coach with movement analysis and personalized advice
- Heart rate, sleep, oxygen level, stress and pressure monitoring
- Virtual pet that reacts to owner activity
- NFC payments and digital key for BYD cars
- Compatible with Android and iOS, including simultaneous connection to iPhone and Vivo smartphone
Autonomy:
- Up to 22 days (Bluetooth)
- Up to 14 days (eSIM in standard mode)
- About 7 days with active eSIM
- Full charge — in 2 hours via magnetic pad
Price in China — from $110 (Bluetooth) to $140 (eSIM). There is no information about an international release yet.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
New Oppo Pad SE tablet features a high-quality screen and a large battery. It is convenient for both home use and travel. Let’s talk in more detail
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Vivo Watch 5 has an AI coach, eSIM support and 14 days of battery life smart watches Vivo
Vivo Watch 5 is a new smartwatch with advanced health features, stylish design and long battery life.
Insta360 Mic Air – wireless microphone weighing less than 8g audio
Insta360, known for its Ace Pro series action cameras, has released the Mic Air – one of the lightest wireless microphones on the market
Insta360 Mic Air – wireless microphone weighing less than 8g
Redmi smartphones game controller work up to 10 hours
Android 16 will warn about fake mobile networks
BSOD will be removed from Windows 11. Error screen will be black
Insta360 Flow 2 – inexpensive stabilizer with auto-tracking and support for Apple smartphones
Ukrainian mobile operators will be obliged to fight spam calls
Budget smartphone Moto G66j 5G received Dimensity 7060 and 50 MP camera module Sony
Xiaomi introduced smart glasses with AI, camera and voice control
TWS headphones Samsung Galaxy Buds Core received flagship features for less than $60
Garmin quatix 8 watch lets you control your yacht with your voice
Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 with MediaTek has up to 17 hours autonomy