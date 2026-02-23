Vivo V70 and V70 Elite smartphones received 3 cameras, 6500 mAh and 90 W charging, priced from $505

Vivo unveiled a new generation of the V70 series smartphones. The base model, the Vivo V70, replaces last year’s V60 and retains the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor—the same chip used in the Motorola Edge 70. The device is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Vivo V70 Specifications: Display, Cameras, and Battery Life

The smartphone features a flat 6.59-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2750 x 1260 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Compared to the V60, the diagonal has been reduced from 6.77 inches. The manufacturer claims increased brightness: up to 1800 nits across the entire screen and up to 5000 nits in specific HDR zones. An ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is integrated into the display, and a 50 MP front camera is housed in a circular notch.

The main camera has a triple setup. It includes a 50 MP module based on the Sony LYT-700V sensor with optical image stabilization, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50 MP telephoto module with 3x optical zoom and OIS.

A 6500 mAh battery with support for 90 W wired charging provides battery life. The company promises a six-year software update cycle, starting with Android 16, as well as regular security updates throughout the support period.

Sales of the Vivo V70 have already begun in India, starting at $505 for the 8GB/256GB version. The model is planned for future markets in Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Vivo V70 Elite: High-End Chip and Advanced Configuration

Pre-orders for the Vivo V70 Elite, the top-of-the-line model in the series, are now open. It features a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, which puts the device on par with the OnePlus Nord 5 and Poco F6 in terms of performance. The smartphone is available with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

The V70 Elite also features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 5000 nits peak brightness. An ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is located under the display, and the front camera has a resolution of 32 MP.

The main camera module consists of three sensors. These include a 50-megapixel wide-angle module based on the Sony LYT-700V with optical image stabilization, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and 3x optical zoom with OIS, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The battery is the same as the base model—6,500 mAh with support for 90-watt charging. The case is IP69-certified for water and dust resistance.

The Vivo V70 Elite starts at $570 for the 8GB/256GB configuration and goes up to $680 for the 12GB/512GB version. The smartphone is available in Black Red and Sand Beige.