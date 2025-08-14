Vivo V60 – a mid-range smartphone with a triple camera with ZEISS optics14.08.25
Vivo has announced a new mid-range smartphone V60, betting on photography. The device received a 6500 mAh battery with support for 90-watt fast charging, while the body remained thin – about 7.65 mm, and the weight varies from 192 to 201 g depending on the color.
The main feature is a triple camera with ZEISS optics: a 50-megapixel main module Sony IMX766 with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and a 50-megapixel periscope Sony IMX882 with 3x optical zoom and ZEISS Multifocal Portrait. The front camera is also 50 MP.
The display is a 6.77-inch AMOLED with a resolution of 1.5K, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness level of up to 5,000 nits.
The hardware includes a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip (4 nm), up to 16 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 15 with Android 15, and the manufacturer promises four major OS updates and six years of security patches.
The case is protected according to IP68 and IP69 standards, there are stereo speakers and a fingerprint scanner built into the screen. AI features include Image Expander, Smart Call Assistant, automatic subtitles and spam blocking.
Vivo V60 Prices
- 8/128 GB – $425
- 8/256 GB – $445
- 12/256 GB – $470
- 16/512 GB – $525
Sales start on August 19, with availability in other regions to be announced later.
Vivo has officially introduced its flagship foldable smartphone X Fold5. Vivo X Fold5 is positioned as the lightest large-format foldable smartphone on the market. Vivo X Fold5 in a titanium case weighs only 217 grams (in other versions – 226 g).
Display and design
The smartphone is equipped with two LTPO AMOLED displays: the main one is 8.03 inches with a resolution of 2480×2200 pixels, the external one is 6.53 inches with a resolution of FHD+. Both screens support an adaptive refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz, Dolby Vision technology, 10-bit color depth and a maximum brightness of up to 4500 nits. UTG glass is used inside and Armor Glass outside. The hinge is made of carbon fiber and FS55 steel, ensuring strength while maintaining a compact design.
Hardware
The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Depending on the configuration, up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1 TB of built-in UFS 4.0 storage are available. To improve connectivity when folded, Vivo implemented an antenna built into the hinge, which increased signal stability by 36%.
Cameras
The main module consists of three 50-megapixel cameras: the main Sony IMX921 sensor with optical stabilization, an ultra-wide-angle and a periscopic one with 3x optical and 100x digital zoom. The front cameras on the external and internal displays are 20 MP each.
Battery and charging
Particular attention has been paid to autonomy. The smartphone uses a new Blue Ocean battery with a capacity of 6000 mAh, developed jointly with CATL. This is a semi-solid battery with an energy density of 866 Wh/L, capable of operating at temperatures down to -30°C. Fast charging is supported: 80 W via cable, 40 W wireless and reverse charging of other devices.
