ViewSonic XG275D-4K monitor can switch between 160Hz with 4K and 320Hz with 1080p26.03.25
ViewSonic has introduced the XG275D-4K gaming monitor, which allows users to switch between two operating modes: 4K with a refresh rate of 160 Hz and 1080p with a frequency of 320 Hz. This approach allows you to adapt the device to different gaming scenarios.
The ViewSonic XG275D-4K is equipped with a 27-inch IPS-matrix with 4K resolution, a response time of 0.5 ms (MPRT) and a peak brightness of 300 nits. The anti-glare coating reduces the influence of ambient light, and the Esports mode reduces the screen area to 24.5 inches, which can be useful for competitive games.
The monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync technologies, which reduces frame tearing and makes the gameplay smoother. Among the connection interfaces, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort and USB Type-C with support for power supply up to 65 W are available.
The XG275D-4K is priced at $500. The device is available for purchase through ViewSonic’s official website, as well as from retailers including Newegg.
The company previously announced the ColorPro VP2788-5K monitor, which is positioned as an alternative to Apple’s Studio Display. This model is aimed at graphics and video professionals and features a 27-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 5120 × 2880 pixels.
The ViewSonic XG275D-4K is equipped with a 27-inch IPS matrix with 4K resolution, a 0.5ms response time (MPRT) and a peak brightness of 300 nits.
