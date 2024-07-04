ViewSonic VX2781-2K-PRO-6 27″ monitor with a 2K Fast IPS matrix and a refresh rate of 240 Hz04.07.24
ViewSonic has expanded its line of gaming monitors by releasing a new model, the VX2781-2K-PRO-6.
This 27-inch monitor offers sharp and dynamic images, making it ideal for gamers and other users who need a high-performance display.
The ViewSonic VX2781-2K-PRO-6 monitor is currently available only in China at a price of 1,594 yuan ($219). A release date for other markets has not yet been announced.
Features:
- 27-inch Fast IPS panel with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels
- 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms GTG response time
- Support for AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync
- 96% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB and 90% Adobe RGB color gamuts
- 10-bit color depth
- DisplayHDR 400 technology
- Elegant design with three-sided frameless construction
- Ergonomic stand with adjustable tilt, height and rotation
- VESA wall mount
- Two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DP 1.4 port and a 3.5 mm audio jack
- Technologies to reduce eye strain such as Low Blue Light, Flicker Free and DC Mode
ViewSonic VX2781-2K-PRO-6 27″ monitor with a 2K Fast IPS matrix and a refresh rate of 240 Hz
