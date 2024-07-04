ViewSonic VX2781-2K-PRO-6 27″ monitor with a 2K Fast IPS matrix and a refresh rate of 240 Hz

ViewSonic has expanded its line of gaming monitors by releasing a new model, the VX2781-2K-PRO-6.

This 27-inch monitor offers sharp and dynamic images, making it ideal for gamers and other users who need a high-performance display.

The ViewSonic VX2781-2K-PRO-6 monitor is currently available only in China at a price of 1,594 yuan ($219). A release date for other markets has not yet been announced.

Features: