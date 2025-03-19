ViewSonic ColorPro VP2788-5K monitor planned as an alternative to Apple Studio Display19.03.25
ViewSonic has introduced the ColorPro VP2788-5K monitor, offering an alternative to the Apple Studio Display at a more affordable price.
The model is equipped with a 27-inch IPS screen with a resolution of 5120 × 2880 pixels, a brightness of 500 nits and VESA HDR400 certification. The monitor supports 8-bit color depth with FRC, which provides 10-bit color display. Color space coverage reaches 88% Adobe RGB and 99% DCI-P3, which makes it suitable for working with photos and videos.
For gamers, the ColorPro VP2788-5K is less attractive: the refresh rate is limited to 75 Hz, the response time is 5 ms, and adaptive sync technologies are absent.
The monitor is equipped with HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 ports, as well as a built-in USB hub. The design includes height, tilt, and swivel adjustments.
The model is available in the US for $800, but there is no information about a global launch yet. Previously, ViewSonic announced the XG2737 gaming monitor.
