Viber: which devices are Ukrainians saving on to “maintain the power system”29.06.24
The Rakuten Viber team found out whether Ukrainians save electricity and what they save on first of all. 85% of respondents reduced their energy costs to support the system. At the same time, about half of the respondents (42%) save money on air conditioners, lighten things up, use less kitchen appliances, etc. More than 35 thousand users took part in the survey.
The results of the survey showed that 85% of Ukrainians save electricity: 62% of them save constantly, 20% try to follow the advice on saving, but it is not always possible. Another 3% of respondents save only when they are warned about consumption restrictions. At the same time, 8% of respondents did not reduce energy consumption because they do not believe that many people consume. The other 7% of users do not save due to the lack of time when there is light.
Answers to the question “If you save, what are you currently saving electricity on first of all?” were distributed as follows:
- I turn off all unused devices from the network – 18%;
- I turn on the air conditioner less or not at all – 15%;
- I turn on the light less – 15%;
- I use kitchen appliances less: kettle, stove, dishwasher – 9%;
- I switch the equipment to energy saving mode – 1%;
- I regulate the temperature in the refrigerator by less than 1%;
- All of the above and even more — 42%.
