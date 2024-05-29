Viber survey: half of users are nervous about sent unread messages, and a third are not care about

The Rakuten Viber team conducted another survey of Ukrainian users. This time about unread messages. Let us remind you that according to the same studies, every fifth Ukrainian prefers messages instead of calls.

The results of a new survey showed that about half(49%)of Ukrainians get nervous when they don’t receive a response from family or friends. In addition,16%of respondents are worried about the lack of feedback, regardless of who they wrote to. Another3%of respondents experience anxiety when their requests on work issues are ignored. 27% of respondents do not take unanswered messages into account, and 5% are not at all familiar with this feeling.

Answers to the question “If you sent a message that went unread or are starting to get nervous?” distributed as follows:

I only get nervous if it’s one of my relatives/friends – suddenly something happened – 49% ;

; I don’t think so. Everyone has a different pace of life and their own affairs, they will answer later – 27% ;

; Yes, I worry when I don’t receive an answer – 16% ;

; I don’t know this feeling – 5% ;

; I’m nervous only if it concerns work – 3%.

The Rakuten Viber team also asked Ukrainians if they experience anxiety from unread messages in chats. 37% of respondents are not nervous because they always monitor conversations that are important to them, while 20% do not pay attention to it. In addition,25%of Ukrainians experience irritation rather than anxiety in such cases. At the same time,10%of respondents worry when they miss messages. The remaining8%of respondents experience stress when notifications about unread messages accumulate a lot.

To the question “Do you experience anxiety from unread chats?” The answers were distributed as follows:

I’m not worried, because I always monitor chats that are important to me – 37% ;

; I’m not worried, but it’s annoying sometimes – 25% ;

; I don’t pay attention to it – 20% ;

; Yes, I start to worry when I miss a message – 10% ;

; I test it only when there is a large number of them – 8%.

Note: research methodology is an anonymous online survey, 41,000. The key age group is 34-45 years old, more than 50% of respondents are under the age of 45.