Veteran’s certificate added to the Ukrainian “Diya” application

The Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedoriv, ​​announced a new service in the Action application. The veteran’s card will now always be at hand.

To do this, click “Add document” – select “Veteran’s ID” – give permission to receive data and click “Add ID”. The document will appear in the program within a few minutes.

The following can add a document to Actions: