Veteran’s certificate added to the Ukrainian “Diya” application05.06.24
The Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedoriv, announced a new service in the Action application. The veteran’s card will now always be at hand.
To do this, click “Add document” – select “Veteran’s ID” – give permission to receive data and click “Add ID”. The document will appear in the program within a few minutes.
The following can add a document to Actions:
- participant in hostilities,
- a person with a disability due to war,
- participant in the war,
- victim participant of the Revolution of Dignity
- a family member of a deceased war veteran,
- a member of the family of the deceased defender of Ukraine.
