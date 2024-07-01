Valve: 59% of Steam players use an Xbox gamepad, and 26% use a PlayStation gamepad

Valve has provided statistics on the use of gamepads on PC. Since 2018, the average daily use of gamepads has increased from 5 to 15%. About 42% of controller sessions use Steam input.

Among gamepads, 59% of sessions are on Xbox gamepads, 26% on PlayStation gamepads, and 10% on Steam Decks.

New features for gamepad users on Steam: