Valve: 59% of Steam players use an Xbox gamepad, and 26% use a PlayStation gamepad01.07.24
Valve has provided statistics on the use of gamepads on PC. Since 2018, the average daily use of gamepads has increased from 5 to 15%. About 42% of controller sessions use Steam input.
Among gamepads, 59% of sessions are on Xbox gamepads, 26% on PlayStation gamepads, and 10% on Steam Decks.
New features for gamepad users on Steam:
- Updated Big Picture Mode: The Steam Deck interface is now available on the big screen.
- New controller configurator: simplified and improved operation of the configurator.
- Gyro Aiming: Improved the operation of controllers with a gyroscope and added a sharp tilt function.
- Virtual menu: now supported in the desktop client.
- PlayStation Controller Support: Improved support, including DualSense Edge, with the ability to automatically support future PlayStation-licensed gamepads.
- Xbox Controller Support: A Windows driver has been released to more reliably support Xbox One controllers, including the back buttons of Xbox Elite controllers.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
The line of Acer Nitro gaming laptops has been replenished with new models in the middle and high middle price segment. Let’s talk about the new Acer Nitro 16 model with an AMD processor and a GeForce RTX video card in more detail.
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
Valve: 59% of Steam players use an Xbox gamepad, and 26% use a PlayStation gamepadcontroller statistics Steam
Valve has provided statistics on the use of gamepads on PC. Since 2018, the average daily use of gamepads has increased from 5 to 15%. About 42% of controller sessions use Steam input.
Starting tomorrow, all Google Universal Analytics services will be discontinuedGoogle service
To keep access to Google Universal Analytics data, you need to download or export it separately. Failure to do so using one of the methods described in the Google Analytics Help Center will result in the data being deleted permanently