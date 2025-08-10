US Air Force to buy Tesla Cybertruck for use as target10.08.25
The US Air Force is planning to buy Tesla Cybertrucks — but not for base patrols or amphibious operations. According to documents seen by The War Zone and Electrek, the electric pickup trucks will be used as targets for precision weapons testing.
According to the procurement request, the Air Force Test Center at White Sands Proving Ground (New Mexico) plans to purchase 33 different vehicles — from sedans to pickup trucks and trucks. Only two of the names are listed by brand: Tesla Cybertruck.
Unusual target
The military explained that certain Tesla cars will be used to prepare for the launch of high-precision weapons, since “in real combat conditions, the enemy may use vehicles similar to the Cybertruck, which withstand impacts differently than conventional cars.” The task is to realistically simulate potential scenarios.
At the same time, the documentation specifies: the Cybertruck does not necessarily have to be on the move, the main thing is that it can be towed.
Testing and weapons
The training is being conducted as part of the Stand Off Precision Guided Munitions (SOPGM) program, aimed at testing high-precision air munitions for special forces. The list of weapons includes:
- Hellfire missile (AGM-114),
- Griffin missile (AGM-176),
- GBU-69/B small-caliber guided bombs,
- GBU-39B/B laser-guided bombs.
Irony of fate for the Cybertruck
Elon Musk has previously pitched the Cybertruck as a “bulletproof” and “apocalypse-survival” vehicle. He also suggested that it would be used by the military. Ironically, however, the US military may be the first to use the Cybertruck not as a vehicle but as a expendable target for combat training.
To date, the model has not been a market breakthrough. Despite initial plans to produce up to 250,000-500,000 units per year, actual production remains at about 10% of capacity.
