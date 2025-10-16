Updated Apple iPad Pro tablets also received the M5 chip

Apple has introduced an updated iPad Pro line – now the tablets are equipped with a new Apple M5 processor.

The M5 chip is created using a 3-nm process technology and has a 10-core GPU and an improved Neural Engine capable of performing up to 38 trillion operations per second – six times more than the M1. Thanks to this, the iPad Pro processes photos and videos faster, generates images and performs artificial intelligence tasks locally, without connecting to the cloud. The processor also received 30% higher memory bandwidth and accelerated SSD storage. The tablets are equipped with 12 GB of RAM and a storage capacity of up to 2 TB.

The device case remained very thin – 5.1 mm in the 13-inch version and 5.3 mm in the 11-inch. The new Ultra Retina XDR display is built on Tandem OLED technology, providing a peak brightness of 1600 nits and a contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1.

The updated models now support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, and the C1X modem is responsible for faster mobile Internet. The USB-C connector with Thunderbolt 4 allows you to connect external 6K monitors and SSD drives.

The main camera has retained its 12 megapixel resolution, but has received a new sensor with improved low-light performance. The front camera is now located on the long edge – like the iPad Air 2024 – which makes using the tablet in landscape orientation more convenient.

Along with the tablets, Apple released an updated Magic Keyboard with an aluminum surface and a trackpad with tactile feedback, as well as the second-generation Apple Pencil Pro – the stylus received vibration feedback and the ability to change tools by simply squeezing the pen.

The new devices run on iPadOS 26, which brought an updated window system, a redesign of Files, Apple Intelligence functions for generating texts and drawings, as well as a new Preview for working with PDF files.

Sales start on October 22. The price of the 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $999, and the 13-inch from $1299. The tablets are available in two colors: Space Black and Silver.