Укрпочта будет доставлять товары из Amazon в Украину
14.10.24
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
The ability to charge digital devices contactlessly is invaluable. If not all, then many users will agree with this. Let’s see what smartphones with wireless charging can be bought today.
Amazon events in Ukraine post
“Укрпочта” планирует заключить соглашение с почтовой службой США (USPS), что позволит украинскому оператору доставлять товары из Amazon и других американских маркетплейсов в Украину.
14.10.24 | 12.02
The Anduril Bolt-M kamikaze drone flies at a distance of 20 km and has EW protectiondrone war
Anduril Industries has introduced a new class of autonomous vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft, dubbed Bolt, including the Bolt-M tactical modification
Укрпочта будет доставлять товары из Amazon в Украину
The Anduril Bolt-M kamikaze drone flies at a distance of 20 km and has EW protection
Patriot Viper PV573 NVMe drives with PCIe 5.0 support are equipped with active cooling
The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor for smartphones received accelerated ray tracing
7Sense SuperBrain 1 helmet headset allows blind people to sense their surroundings by converting images into tactile signals
Detroit: Become Human was bought 10 million times in 6 years
Budget smartphone Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is equipped with Exynos 1330 or Dimensity 6300 and costs €249
The court banned Google from bribing game developers for exclusive releases on Android
