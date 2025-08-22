Ukrainians began to spend more on mobile communications22.08.25
Over the past year, Ukrainians’ mobile communications spending has increased by an average of 33%. In the first quarter of 2025, operators’ revenues from mobile communications increased by almost 30% compared to the same period in 2024, and the average revenue per subscriber (ARPU) increased by a third.
At the same time, the regulator does not expect a further jump in tariffs, despite the fact that from January 1, 2026, Ukraine will join the pan-European roaming space “Roaming like at home”. Mallion emphasized that there are no plans to increase the price of roaming services, although operators will have to adapt their tariff lines – they should have packages with support for roaming like at home. The companies will determine the configuration of tariffs independently, and the NKEK will monitor the absence of discriminatory conditions.
The head of the regulator expressed confidence that competition between mobile operators will be a key factor. In her opinion, the winner will be the one who offers subscribers the most favorable conditions. Earlier, Kyivstar President Oleksandr Komarov noted that after Ukraine joins the EU roaming space, a review of tariffs is possible. According to him, this process will be gradual and will allow operators to adapt to the new rules.
In June 2025, the European Commission officially proposed to include Ukraine in the zone of the single mobile space “Roaming like at home” from January 1, 2026. This will be the first case when Ukraine will acquire the status of the EU internal market in a specific industry.
