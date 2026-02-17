Ukrainian users will be able to monetize pages with 5,000+ followers on Facebook

Since the beginning of 2026, new earning mechanisms on the platform have become available to authors from Ukraine. Content makers with an audience of 5 to 10 thousand subscribers have already reported the first payments from the company for published materials.

This is the launch of the Content Monetization Program, which combines several income generation tools into a single system. The innovation is designed for both large pages and authors with an average audience. The updated model allows you to receive payments for various publication formats, including videos, photos, text posts and stories, subject to compliance with the platform rules and a sufficient level of engagement.

Unification of earning tools

As part of the new program, previously separate monetization mechanisms have been combined into a single package. Now authors can submit one application to participate in all available tools. This applies to income from video content, short videos and bonus programs, which previously operated separately. Users also have access to the Stars virtual gift system, which allows viewers to support authors during live broadcasts and under video clips.

In addition, there is the possibility of connecting paid subscriptions to exclusive content. Authors can set a monthly cost for access to closed materials or communities.

The branded content format is also preserved, in which publications are created in cooperation with advertisers. Open Stories can also bring income with a sufficient number of views and interactions.

Reasons for launch and possible consequences

The company does not disclose the exact threshold requirements for participation in individual functions on the Ukrainian market, but similar programs in other countries provide for minimum audience and activity indicators. Expanding monetization is seen as part of a strategy to increase the amount of content and time users spend on the social network.

Market participants note that the emergence of new monetization tools could change the distribution of attention between platforms and intensify competition for authors. The increase in the number of publications and user interactions also increases advertising inventory, potentially affecting the cost of advertising and advertiser behavior.