  

Ukrainian users will be able to monetize pages with 5,000+ followers on Facebook

17.02.26

meta facebook logos

 

Since the beginning of 2026, new earning mechanisms on the platform have become available to authors from Ukraine. Content makers with an audience of 5 to 10 thousand subscribers have already reported the first payments from the company for published materials.

 

This is the launch of the Content Monetization Program, which combines several income generation tools into a single system. The innovation is designed for both large pages and authors with an average audience. The updated model allows you to receive payments for various publication formats, including videos, photos, text posts and stories, subject to compliance with the platform rules and a sufficient level of engagement.

 

Unification of earning tools

 

As part of the new program, previously separate monetization mechanisms have been combined into a single package. Now authors can submit one application to participate in all available tools. This applies to income from video content, short videos and bonus programs, which previously operated separately. Users also have access to the Stars virtual gift system, which allows viewers to support authors during live broadcasts and under video clips.

 

 

The branded content format is also preserved, in which publications are created in cooperation with advertisers. Open Stories can also bring income with a sufficient number of views and interactions.

 

Reasons for launch and possible consequences

 

The company does not disclose the exact threshold requirements for participation in individual functions on the Ukrainian market, but similar programs in other countries provide for minimum audience and activity indicators. Expanding monetization is seen as part of a strategy to increase the amount of content and time users spend on the social network.

 

Market participants note that the emergence of new monetization tools could change the distribution of attention between platforms and intensify competition for authors. The increase in the number of publications and user interactions also increases advertising inventory, potentially affecting the cost of advertising and advertiser behavior.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
542
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

02.02.26
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
views
49
comments 0
Poco M8 Pro 5G

Poco M8 Pro 5G immediately catches the eye with its size and the manufacturer’s desire to offer more than you’d typically expect from a device in this price range. It’s not just another mid-range device.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
17.02.26 | 19.25
Ukrainian users will be able to monetize pages with 5,000+ followers on Facebook   
meta facebook logos

We are talking about the launch of the Facebook Content Monetization Program, which combines several revenue generation tools into a single system.

17.02.26 | 17.01
Thermaltake TGM-V49CDQ – huge ultra-wide monitor with an aspect ratio of 32:9  
Thermaltake TGM-V49CDQ

Thermaltake, known primarily for the production of cooling systems for processors and computer components, has introduced the TGM-V49CDQ ultra-wide monitor with a non-standard 32:9 aspect ratio