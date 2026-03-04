  

Ukrainian Company DeViro Unveils New SOKYRA Interceptor Drone

04.03.26

Ukrainian Company DeViro Unveils New SOKYRA Interceptor Drone

 

The Ukrainian defense company DeViro has introduced its latest development in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles — the SOKYRA interceptor drone. This new system is designed to enhance defense capabilities by providing a fast and efficient solution for neutralizing aerial targets.

 

Technical Capabilities and Speed

 

The SOKYRA drone boasts impressive technical specifications that allow it to perform complex missions. According to the manufacturer, the device is capable of reaching speeds of up to 240 kilometers per hour. This high velocity is crucial for intercepting various types of airborne threats in a timely manner.

 

Operational Range

 

In addition to its speed, the new interceptor offers a significant operational radius. The drone can operate at distances of up to 45 kilometers from its launch point, providing a wide coverage area for defense operations. This combination of speed and range makes the SOKYRA a versatile tool in the modern defense landscape.

 


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
591
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

02.03.26
Acer Nitro Lite 16 (NL16-71G) laptop review: versatile and attractive
views
5
comments 0
Acer Nitro Lite 16 (NL16-71G)

The 2025 Acer Nitro Lite 16 features an interesting case design, gaming accents, and proven components. Let’s take a closer look at its features.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
04.03.26 | 20.40
Ukrainian Company DeViro Unveils New SOKYRA Interceptor Drone   

Ukrainian defense company DeViro has presented the SOKYRA interceptor drone, capable of reaching speeds of 240 km/h with an operational range of 45 km.

04.03.26 | 18.41
XGIMI Z6X – projector for watching movies on the ceiling
Xgimi Z6X

Main update of the Xgimi Z6X is the built-in swivel stand. The body can be tilted up to 150 degrees, which makes it easier to project onto the ceiling.