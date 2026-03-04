Ukrainian Company DeViro Unveils New SOKYRA Interceptor Drone   

Ukrainian Company DeViro Unveils New SOKYRA Interceptor Drone04.03.26
The Ukrainian defense company DeViro has introduced its latest development in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles — the SOKYRA interceptor drone. This new system is designed to enhance defense capabilities by providing a fast and efficient solution for neutralizing aerial targets.
Technical Capabilities and Speed
The SOKYRA drone boasts impressive technical specifications that allow it to perform complex missions. According to the manufacturer, the device is capable of reaching speeds of up to 240 kilometers per hour. This high velocity is crucial for intercepting various types of airborne threats in a timely manner.
Operational Range
In addition to its speed, the new interceptor offers a significant operational radius. The drone can operate at distances of up to 45 kilometers from its launch point, providing a wide coverage area for defense operations. This combination of speed and range makes the SOKYRA a versatile tool in the modern defense landscape.
