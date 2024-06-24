Ukraine presented a new Bulava drone with a maximum speed of 100 km/h

The Ukrainian-Czech company UAC presented at the event of the defense industry of Ukraine (NAUDI) the new Bulava strike drone, which in the export version is called “Mace”.

This Ukrainian drone with X-shaped plumage is equipped with a powerful combined cumulative-thermobaric warhead weighing 3.6 kg and is capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 60 kilometers.

According to its characteristics, “Bulava” has a total take-off weight of 11 kg and takes off using a special catapult. The electric motor allows the drone to reach a speed of up to 100 km/h and stay in the air for up to 50 minutes, with a maximum flight height of up to 2000 meters.

The flight of the Mace can be controlled by the operator or it can fly by satellite coordinates. The drone is equipped with a communication module with an encrypted channel and a CRPA antenna resistant to radio interference.

It also uses MESH technology to transmit data through a repeater drone. Aiming at the target is carried out using an optical station, which has a day and night thermal imaging channel. The developers note that targeting can be performed by an operator or using a system based on machine vision.