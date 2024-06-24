Ukraine presented a new Bulava drone with a maximum speed of 100 km/h24.06.24
The Ukrainian-Czech company UAC presented at the event of the defense industry of Ukraine (NAUDI) the new Bulava strike drone, which in the export version is called “Mace”.
This Ukrainian drone with X-shaped plumage is equipped with a powerful combined cumulative-thermobaric warhead weighing 3.6 kg and is capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 60 kilometers.
According to its characteristics, “Bulava” has a total take-off weight of 11 kg and takes off using a special catapult. The electric motor allows the drone to reach a speed of up to 100 km/h and stay in the air for up to 50 minutes, with a maximum flight height of up to 2000 meters.
The flight of the Mace can be controlled by the operator or it can fly by satellite coordinates. The drone is equipped with a communication module with an encrypted channel and a CRPA antenna resistant to radio interference.
It also uses MESH technology to transmit data through a repeater drone. Aiming at the target is carried out using an optical station, which has a day and night thermal imaging channel. The developers note that targeting can be performed by an operator or using a system based on machine vision.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
The line of Acer Nitro gaming laptops has been replenished with new models in the middle and high middle price segment. Let’s talk about the new Acer Nitro 16 model with an AMD processor and a GeForce RTX video card in more detail.
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
Ukraine presented a new Bulava drone with a maximum speed of 100 km/hdevelopment drones events in Ukraine war
The Bulava drone with X-shaped plumage is equipped with a powerful combined cumulative thermobaric warhead weighing 3.6 kg and is capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 60 kilometers.
The Philips Hue Twilight smart table lamp costs $279Philips smart house
Philips announced a new gadget from the Hue line – the Philips Hue Twilight table lamp. The novelty has an unusual design and has a height of 33 cm.