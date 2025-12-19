Ukraine has release 112 application for emergency calls  

Ukraine has release 112 application for emergency calls19.12.25
The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched the official mobile emergency service 112, which can work even in the absence of mobile communication. The application is already available for download in the App Store and Google Play and is designed to request help in critical situations.
Through the application, users can contact the 112 service operator from an Internet connection.
How to call 112 from a smartphone
After authorization, the operator assesses the situation and sends the appropriate services to the location – rescuers, police, medics or emergency gas service. The Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasizes that the solution is designed for use in shelters and basements with Wi-Fi, as well as in areas with unstable coverage or during failures in cellular networks.
The department notes that the functionality of the service is planned to be expanded. In particular, the introduction of the possibility of contacting using sign language is being considered to make emergency assistance more accessible to people with hearing impairments.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs also stated that users’ personal data is protected in accordance with state cybersecurity standards and is used exclusively for processing emergency calls.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
The best gaming laptops, mice for work, gaming keyboards, smartphones, and wireless headphones of 2025. Among them, we will highlight the most interesting ones and those that we can recommend buying.
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Ukraine has release 112 application for emergency calls applications events in Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched the official mobile emergency service 112, which can work even in the absence of mobile communication.
OpenAI has introduced an updated ChatGPT Images model that works 4 times faster artificial intelligence update
OpenAI has begun rolling out a new version of its ChatGPT Images tool, powered by GPT-5.2. The company says image generation is 4 times faster.
Ukraine has release 112 application for emergency calls
LG introduces Micro RGB evo TVs
YouTube will be completely blocked in russia
EU will not ban internal combustion engine cars after 2035
Meta removes Facebook Messenger app for Windows and Mac
Rogbid Enduro – smartwatch with large 1100 mAh battery and $30 price
Vivo S50 smartphone has Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 6500 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy TriFold display costs as much as new Galaxy S25 Ultra
Brabus will now tune not only Mercedes and Maybach, but also Bentley
ASUS ROG release gaming monitor with 5K 180Hz and QHD 330Hz matrix
iRobot has declared bankruptcy