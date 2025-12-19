Ukraine has release 112 application for emergency calls

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched the official mobile emergency service 112, which can work even in the absence of mobile communication. The application is already available for download in the App Store and Google Play and is designed to request help in critical situations.

Through the application, users can contact the 112 service operator from an Internet connection.

How to call 112 from a smartphone

After authorization, the operator assesses the situation and sends the appropriate services to the location – rescuers, police, medics or emergency gas service. The Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasizes that the solution is designed for use in shelters and basements with Wi-Fi, as well as in areas with unstable coverage or during failures in cellular networks.

The department notes that the functionality of the service is planned to be expanded. In particular, the introduction of the possibility of contacting using sign language is being considered to make emergency assistance more accessible to people with hearing impairments.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also stated that users’ personal data is protected in accordance with state cybersecurity standards and is used exclusively for processing emergency calls.