Ukraine has developed a bill to ban Russian software and equipment from 2030

The Verkhovna Rada has registered draft law No. 13505, which proposes to ban the use, distribution and sale in Ukraine of IT products related to Russia.

According to the document, software and equipment will be banned if they:

are owned or developed by citizens of the Russian Federation, its allies, or sanctioned states; are on the official list of prohibited software or network equipment; are hosted on sites with an owner or beneficiary from the Russian Federation or the occupied territories; are controlled by individuals/legal entities associated with the aggressor and allow them to control, restrict access, or interfere with the operation of systems.

The bill provides that violation of the ban will be punishable by a fine of 2% of annual turnover, but not less than the amount earned from the sale of prohibited software.

The register of hostile software and equipment will be formed and updated annually by the Cabinet of Ministers upon submission by the Ministry of Digital and the State Service for Special Communications.

According to the head of the subcommittee on cyber security, Oleksandr Fediyenko, Russian software is not just office programs, but a tool for surveillance and possible sabotage that carries risks for national security.

The IT Ukraine Association supported the initiative, recalling that by 2024, more than 70% of Ukrainian companies still use software from the aggressor country, including more than 40 products that are popular even after 11 years of war.

As previously reported, the State Service for Special Communications is also developing a separate register of prohibited software in accordance with Law No. 4336-IX.