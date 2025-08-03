UK introduces selfies to verify age on porn sites03.08.25
New requirements for adult websites, stipulated by the Online Safety Act, came into effect in the UK on July 25.
According to the new rules, before accessing 18+ content, users must pass age verification. Two main methods are proposed for this: photo identification or uploading an official document confirming identity. Alternative methods of verification via bank cards or biometric analysis of photos are also possible.
The initiative comes from the British media regulator Ofcom, which described the innovations as “highly effective”. The regulator emphasized that such measures are aimed at protecting minors from dangerous content.
A number of large platforms have already expressed support for these requirements, including PornHub, which remains the most popular porn site in the UK.
However, some users try to circumvent the restrictions by using VPNs, fake documents, AI-generated IDs or even selfies of video game characters. However, the law explicitly prohibits sites from advertising or encouraging the use of services that help bypass age verification.
In case of violations, there are serious penalties – up to £18 million or 10% of the company’s global revenue. Ofcom is authorized to monitor compliance with the rules and take action against sites that ignore them.
