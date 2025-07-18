UGREEN MagFlow 25W – the first power bank with Qi 2.2 certification

The Chinese company UGREEN has announced the MagFlow 25W, the world’s first portable battery with official support for the Qi 2.2 standard from the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). The new standard provides wireless charging with a power of up to 25 W, improved magnetic alignment and reduced risk of overheating.

Qi 2.2 is a logical development of contactless power transfer technology. One of the key innovations is a more powerful magnetic array, which allows for more accurate alignment of the charging field according to the MPP (Magnetic Power Profile) principle. This increases the efficiency of energy transfer, prevents overheating and reduces losses during charging, especially when using magnetically attached cases.

The UGREEN MagFlow 25W model is compatible with Apple devices, including the iPhone series starting from the 12th, as well as other gadgets that support Qi2 and above. In addition, the device officially supports MagSafe technology, which makes it a universal accessory for owners of Apple equipment.

However, the number of smartphones with Qi 2.2 support on the market is still limited. Apart from the iPhone, the only confirmed compatible device is the HMD Skyline – a new model on the HMD Global platform. Sales of the UGREEN MagFlow 25W will start in the fall of 2025. There is no information about the price and battery capacity yet.