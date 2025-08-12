UGREEN has released a 500W power supply for charging six devices simultaneously

UGREEN has introduced a universal 500W power supply, which is designed to charge up to six devices simultaneously. The novelty can replace several separate adapters and is suitable for smartphones, tablets, laptops and other electronics.

The model has five USB-C ports and one USB-A. One of the USB-C supports charging up to 240W, which allows you to power even gaming laptops. The other USB-Cs output up to 100W each, and USB-A – up to 20W.

The device operates according to the PD 3.1 protocol and is equipped with an overheating and overload protection system. At full load, the power is distributed automatically: 240W to the first USB-C, 60W to the remaining four USB-Cs and 20W to USB-A.