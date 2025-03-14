Ubisoft presented spectacular trailer for Assassin’s Creed Shadows14.03.25
Ubisoft has released a new cinematic trailer for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, dedicated to the union of the two main characters – Naoe and Yasuke. The video highlights their unity for justice, and also reminds of the bonus content for those who pre-ordered the game, which will add about 10 hours of gameplay.
Previously, the developers presented a 20-minute gameplay video, where they showed the penetration of the castle and a fight with a boss for different characters. The game world reacts to the change of seasons, affecting the tactics of battles and stealth. The agile Naoe uses the ninja style, climbing walls and hiding in the shadows, while the powerful Yasuke relies on strength, wielding a katana and using a bow for silent attacks.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows is released on March 20 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, for the first time in many years launching on Steam at the same time as other platforms. In Ukraine, the standard edition is available for UAH 1,999, and the Deluxe Edition is available for UAH 2,599.
