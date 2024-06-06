TWS Edifier NeoBuds Evo with ANC, Bluetooth 5.4 and autonomy up to 37 estimated at $84

Edifier has announced new fully wireless NeoBuds Evo headphones. The headphones have an in-channel design and Hi-Res certification, which guarantees support for audio decoding up to 192 kHz/24 bits. NeoBuds Evo are equipped with active noise cancellation (ANC) with a level of up to 48 dB and a Bluetooth 5.4 module that supports LHDC 5.0, LDAC, AAC and SBC codecs.

As for battery life, the NeoBuds Evo can last up to 25 hours with ANC on and up to 37 hours without it. Charging is done through the USB-C port, and fast charging allows you to get 4 hours of device operation in just 15 minutes of charging. The headphones are set up via the Edifier Connect app on your smartphone.

The Edifier NeoBuds Evo bluetooth headphones are now available for purchase in China at a price of $84.