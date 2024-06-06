TWS Edifier NeoBuds Evo with ANC, Bluetooth 5.4 and autonomy up to 37 estimated at $8406.06.24
Edifier has announced new fully wireless NeoBuds Evo headphones. The headphones have an in-channel design and Hi-Res certification, which guarantees support for audio decoding up to 192 kHz/24 bits. NeoBuds Evo are equipped with active noise cancellation (ANC) with a level of up to 48 dB and a Bluetooth 5.4 module that supports LHDC 5.0, LDAC, AAC and SBC codecs.
As for battery life, the NeoBuds Evo can last up to 25 hours with ANC on and up to 37 hours without it. Charging is done through the USB-C port, and fast charging allows you to get 4 hours of device operation in just 15 minutes of charging. The headphones are set up via the Edifier Connect app on your smartphone.
The Edifier NeoBuds Evo bluetooth headphones are now available for purchase in China at a price of $84.
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
Buying a secure smartphone seems simple. However, in addition to a large selection of models, there is also a variety of markings for protected devices. Most often, the price hints at the level of protection of the device, but there are nuances
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
Oppo Pad Neo tablet review: perspective
Review of all-in-one ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA): all at once
Review of ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA) all-in-one PC: everything at once
TWS Edifier NeoBuds Evo with ANC, Bluetooth 5.4 and autonomy up to 37 estimated at $84Bluetooth earphones edifier
Edifier NeoBuds Evo. The headphones have an in-channel design and Hi-Res certification, which guarantees support for audio decoding up to 192 kHz/24 bits
Rockstar Games talked about the big summer update of GTA Onlinegames GTA Rockstar update
The update continues Rockstar’s tradition of supporting and expanding GTA Online content, offering new activities and opportunities for players.