Two Tomb Raider games announced at once

Two Tomb Raider games announced at once15.12.25
At The Game Awards 2025, two projects about Lara Croft were announced at once. This is a completely new game Tomb Raider: Catalyst and a reimagined version of the first part of the series called Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis.
The development of Tomb Raider: Catalyst is being carried out by the Crystal Dynamics studio, and the publisher is Amazon Games. The new part will offer an independent story, the action of which will unfold near Northern India during a large-scale mythical cataclysm. According to the plot, Lara Croft will find herself at the center of the conflict between hunters for old secrets, and in return, the collision of the modern world with the awakened forces of the past. The game is being created on Unreal Engine 5 and will be released in 2027 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC via Steam.
The second project, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, is a remake of the debut game from 1996 with completely updated graphics, gameplay and a reworked narrative. The game is being developed by Crystal Dynamics in collaboration with Flying Wild Hog. It is scheduled for release in 2026 for the same platforms, also using Unreal Engine 5.
In both games, Lara Croft is voiced by Alyx Wilton Regan, known for her work in projects such as Dragon Age: Inquisition, Cyberpunk 2077, and Mass Effect 3. Both announcements outline different approaches to the development of the franchise: the other game expands the universe with a new story.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
We’ll tell you about the Logitech G29 gaming wheel for PC and PlayStation, as well as the 6-speed Driving Force Shifter add-on.
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Which Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco smartphone buy – top Xiaomi 2025 lines
Two Tomb Raider games announced at once games
At The Game Awards 2025, two projects about Lara Croft were announced at once. This is a brand new game Tomb Raider: Catalyst
The new Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000 will have galactic scale games
Creative Assembly has officially announced Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000 – the first game in the series not set in the past or a fantasy world
Two Tomb Raider games announced at once
The new Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000 will have galactic scale
Ayaneo Pocket Play is a gaming smartphone-slider
Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic announced – KOTOR sequel?
On Android, you can now send video with emergency call
New AI OpenAI GPT-5.2 outperforms human experts in 70% of tasks: is the end of humanity near?
Iconic Razer Boomslang mouse remake get new design and features
Pornhub 2025 results: Ukraine no longer in top 15
Adobe apps will appear directly in ChatGPT
Stax SR-1 electrostatic headphones go on sale in Ukraine
China require to put displays on power banks
Fairphone has released headphones with replaceable batteries
Best movies and TV shows of 2025 according to IMDb