Two Tomb Raider games announced at once

15.12.25

Tomb Raider 2025

 

At The Game Awards 2025, two projects about Lara Croft were announced at once. This is a completely new game Tomb Raider: Catalyst and a reimagined version of the first part of the series called Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis.

 

The development of Tomb Raider: Catalyst is being carried out by the Crystal Dynamics studio, and the publisher is Amazon Games. The new part will offer an independent story, the action of which will unfold near Northern India during a large-scale mythical cataclysm. According to the plot, Lara Croft will find herself at the center of the conflict between hunters for old secrets, and in return, the collision of the modern world with the awakened forces of the past. The game is being created on Unreal Engine 5 and will be released in 2027 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC via Steam.

 

The second project, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, is a remake of the debut game from 1996 with completely updated graphics, gameplay and a reworked narrative. The game is being developed by Crystal Dynamics in collaboration with Flying Wild Hog. It is scheduled for release in 2026 for the same platforms, also using Unreal Engine 5.

 

In both games, Lara Croft is voiced by Alyx Wilton Regan, known for her work in projects such as Dragon Age: Inquisition, Cyberpunk 2077, and Mass Effect 3. Both announcements outline different approaches to the development of the franchise: the other game expands the universe with a new story.


