Twitch received Ukrainian interface localization  

Streaming service Twitch has begun implementing full Ukrainian localization in its mobile application. The appearance of the Ukrainian interface has already been reported by users who share screenshots from iOS and Android, although the company has not officially announced the changes, and Ukrainian is not yet listed in the list of supported languages on the website. At this stage, we are talking about the mobile version, since the web interface, according to available data, has not been updated.
After checking, it was possible to confirm that the Ukrainian language has indeed appeared on iOS. The situation is different on Android: the localization is not yet available to everyone, which is confirmed by numerous comments from users who note that they have not received the update. There is an assumption that the rollout is taking place in waves.
Closer to the afternoon, it became known that the Ukrainian language for Android is in the beta testing stage. To activate it, you need to update the application after joining the beta program on Google Play. The update may not arrive immediately, and the language activation process involves changing the settings in the application.
For iOS users, there are also situations when localization is not enabled automatically after installing the update. In this case, the language must be activated manually through the system settings, where in the list of applications you should select Twitch and specify Ukrainian as the priority.
The progress in supporting the Ukrainian language was the result of many years of user requests. The first requirement to add localization appeared nine years ago, when the service did not even consider such an opportunity. In 2025, the initiative was resumed directly on the Twitch platform, and the new petition collected more than twenty-eight thousand votes. Now the platform is gradually approaching the introduction of full support for Ukrainian for the entire audience.
