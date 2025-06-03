Twitch adds vertical video viewing03.06.25
At TwitchCon Europe, Twitch announced a series of updates aimed at improving the user experience for both viewers and streamers. The updates will affect broadcast formats, image quality, and viewing comfort.
What’s New
Vertical Game Streaming Mode
Twitch is expanding its streaming format: now gamers will be able to broadcast in a vertical orientation, similar to popular formats on TikTok and Instagram. Previously, this mode was only used for short clips and IRL streams, but now it will also be available for game broadcasts.
At the same time, Twitch will allow simultaneous broadcasting in horizontal and vertical formats, and viewers will be able to choose the best viewing view. The feature will be tested on a limited number of channels this summer.
1440p (2K) quality support
The platform will begin implementing 1440p resolution using the HEVC codec, which provides a better image with less load on the Internet connection. At the start, the feature is available in open beta for partners and affiliates, and Enhanced Broadcasting technology will automatically select the appropriate resolution for the viewer depending on their connection.
Rewind broadcasts
One of the most anticipated features is the ability to rewind the stream. If you missed an important moment, the option to go back and watch will soon appear. The feature will also start in test mode in the summer.
What’s next
All new features will go through a limited testing phase before becoming available to a wider audience. Twitch is betting on format flexibility and viewing quality to remain a competitive platform in the face of the popularity of vertical video content.
Twitch has announced the launch of its new Discovery channel. The new feature allows you to quickly scroll through short video clips and search for new streamers. It is said that with the help of the new option, small and medium-sized streamers have more opportunities to attract the attention of new viewers.
The new feed has two main tabs: live broadcasts and clips. The first displays both live broadcasts from well-known streamers and broadcasts that Twitch believes users may like. The second tab, “clips”, shows the most interesting moments from streamers, even when they are not on the air.
In order to better customize the display of content in the feed, users can click the “Like” or “Dislike” buttons while watching videos. This helps the platform adapt to the preferences of viewers.
