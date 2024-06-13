tvOS 18 presented at WWDC 2024: what’s new for TVs?13.06.24
Apple has introduced a new version of tvOS. Several useful innovations have been added to the new version of the TV software. For example, InSight, which lets you find more information about all the actors and songs in an Apple TV+ show or movie. Apple says InSight will only be available on Apple TV+ content.
Additionally, tvOS 18 introduces a smarter Enhance Dialogue feature for TV speakers, AirPods, and other Bluetooth devices. Thanks to it, the clarity of sound transmission in films and television programs will improve.
Apple also added automatic subtitles, support for 21:9 format, a redesigned Apple Fitness+ interface and new screensavers to tvOS 18. Developers can already install the test build of tvOS 18. As for the stable release, it should be expected in the fall.
