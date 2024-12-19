Turkey with its Baykar own 65% of the global drone market19.12.24
Turkey has established itself as a global leader in drone production and exports, with a 65% share of the global market in 2024 thanks to its Baykar company. The company’s leading products, including the Bayraktar TB2 and Akıncı drones, have been a key part of the company’s success.
Baykar has been the world’s largest drone manufacturer for three years, three times ahead of its closest American competitor. The company’s flagship product, the Bayraktar TB2, has gained widespread recognition for its effectiveness in military conflicts, including its successful use by Ukraine at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. It has been called “the world’s most exported combat drone.”
In 2023, the company’s exports accounted for 90% of its revenue, reaching $1.8 billion, a $600 million increase from 2022. Baykar products are shipped to 34 countries for TB2 and 10 countries for Akıncı heavy drones. Turkey’s total defense exports in 2023 reached a record $5.5 billion, of which a third was drones.
- Kızılelma: An unmanned fighter jet that made its first flight in 2022 and recently entered mass production.
- Bayraktar TB3: A new drone designed for use on short-strip warships. It successfully took off and landed on such a vessel.
- The development of drone technology allows the company to maintain a high pace of innovation and remain at the forefront of the industry.
Turkish drones have become an important export product and a powerful tool of diplomacy, strengthening the country’s position in the international arena.
