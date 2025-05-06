Trailer GTA 6 released06.05.25
Rockstar Games has released the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI. The first video appeared about a year and a half ago and has since gained over 250 million views on YouTube, with over a million comments under it. The first trailer has already gained 50 million views in 24 hours.
The new GTA trailer shows the main characters, Jason and Lucia. According to the developers, all footage was recorded from the PlayStation 5 console. The Xbox Series X and S are also among the confirmed platforms, but nothing has been announced about the PC version yet.
Last week, it became known that the release of Grand Theft Auto VI has been postponed until next year. The exact release date is May 26, 2026.
The developer has already updated the website GTA VI and published a huge amount of information and screenshots there. In addition to information about the main characters of GTA, there are also presentations of other characters of the future game.
What is the GTA 6 trailer about
The main characters, Jason and Lucia, appear again in the new video. In a conspiracy and a criminal cycle that covers the entire state of Leonidas and must rely on each other to survive.”
“Jason and Lucia always knew the cards were stacked against them. But when the easy part goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy that stretches across the state of Leonidas — and forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to get out alive,” the game’s description says.
The trailer doesn’t answer the main question: why Lucia ended up behind bars — is it a consequence of their joint crimes, or did she return to crime after being fired. But given the history of the series, you can expect the traditional GTA mix of action, crime, and chases.
Rockstar also confirmed that the game will not be limited to Vice City. The game will have 6 zones:
- Vice City
- Leonida Case
- Grassrivers
- Port Hellgorn
- Ambrose
- Mount Kalaga National Park
The new trailer appeared only a few days after the studio announced the postponement of the release of GTA VI to May 26, 2026. new art materials have also been released.
The first trailer was released on December 5, 2023. It introduced Lucia and Jason for the first time, and also confirmed that the game would take place in modern Vice City and the state of Leonidas, as opposed to the 1980s setting.
