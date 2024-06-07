TP-Link TL-WR1502X – compact router with Wi-Fi 6 support and 3G/4G USB modem mode

We haven’t heard anything from the TP-Link company for a hundred years. TP-Link has introduced a new TL-WR1502X travel router that can be used as a 3G/4G USB modem or mobile hotspot. A compact router that fits easily in the palm of your hand, it has a number of features that make it ideal for travelers.

It supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6, up to 1.2 Gbps on 5 GHz and 300 Mbps on 2.4 GHz. The device is equipped with two gigabit network ports and a USB 2.0 interface, providing additional flexibility in use.

The TL-WR1502X router can work in several modes: as a 3G/4G USB modem, a USB network device or a mobile access point. In addition, it supports access point, signal booster and client modes, making it a versatile solution for any travel situation.

For security, the router supports OpenVPN and WireGuard protocols, allowing you to stay protected when using public Wi-Fi networks. The cost of the device is $60.