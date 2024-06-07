TP-Link TL-WR1502X – compact router with Wi-Fi 6 support and 3G/4G USB modem mode07.06.24
We haven’t heard anything from the TP-Link company for a hundred years. TP-Link has introduced a new TL-WR1502X travel router that can be used as a 3G/4G USB modem or mobile hotspot. A compact router that fits easily in the palm of your hand, it has a number of features that make it ideal for travelers.
It supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6, up to 1.2 Gbps on 5 GHz and 300 Mbps on 2.4 GHz. The device is equipped with two gigabit network ports and a USB 2.0 interface, providing additional flexibility in use.
The TL-WR1502X router can work in several modes: as a 3G/4G USB modem, a USB network device or a mobile access point. In addition, it supports access point, signal booster and client modes, making it a versatile solution for any travel situation.
For security, the router supports OpenVPN and WireGuard protocols, allowing you to stay protected when using public Wi-Fi networks. The cost of the device is $60.
Ukraine will punish for writing scientific works using artificial intelligenceartificial intelligence education Ukrtelecom
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the first reading the bill on academic integrity, which provides for punishment for the use of artificial intelligence for writing scientific works and plagiarism in scientific activities.
Computex 2024: AMD EPYC 5th generation server processors will get up to 192 coresAMD processor server
The 5th generation AMD EPYC design uses a large I/O chip and up to 16 chiplets, each containing eight Zen 5 cores