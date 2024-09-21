Toyota Prius set a world record for fuel economy21.09.24
The Toyota Prius once again proved its remarkable fuel efficiency with a record set by Wayne Gerdes this summer. He drove across the USA – from Los Angeles to New York – and set a new world record for fuel economy. Using the Prius LE, Gerdes averaged 93.158 mpg (2.52 liters per 100 km), beating the previous record set in the 1970s.
The over 3,211-mile (5,168 km) route included a variety of landscapes and climates, from high-altitude roads at elevations of up to 7,000 feet (2,133 meters) to the extreme heat of the Mojave Desert. Despite difficult weather conditions and strong winds, Gerdes was able to demonstrate the effectiveness of Toyota’s fifth-generation hybrid system installed on the latest model Prius, equipped with a 194 hp 2.0-liter engine. mpg (4.12 L/100 km), but Gerdes, using his hypermiling skills, far surpassed those numbers.
At the same time, Gerdes emphasizes that many of his fuel-saving techniques can be useful to any driver. He recommends starting slowly from a standstill, maintaining even pressure on the accelerator pedal, and slowing down in advance before stopping using inertia. These simple tips can help reduce fuel consumption and improve the efficiency of any vehicle.
