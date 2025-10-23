Toyota Land Cruiser FJ gets retro design, all-wheel drive and will be in Ukraine

Toyota has officially introduced the new compact SUV Land Cruiser FJ – a model that fans of the brand have been waiting for for several years. This is not just a stylish SUV, but a real younger brother of the legendary Land Cruiser, created for off-road, but in a compact format.

The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ has retained the spirit of classic Toyota models: square shapes, massive bumpers, vertical rear pillars and motifs of the FJ Cruiser of the 2000s. The length of the car is 4.575 m, width – 1.855 m, height – 1.96 m, wheelbase – 2.58 m. In terms of dimensions, it is a typical compact SUV (C-SUV), but with “serious stuffing”.

Retro appearance with modern technology

The model is built on the IMV frame platform, which provides for a longitudinal engine arrangement and a 4WD Part-Time drive with a rigid connection of the front axle. Under the hood is a 2.7-liter 163 hp gasoline engine, which works with a 6-speed “automatic”.

Toyota promises ground clearance and suspension travel at the level of the Land Cruiser 70, as well as a practical body design: for example, the corner elements of the front bumper are easily replaced after damage on the road.

Two design versions are provided, differing in optics and bumper shape. In addition, buyers will be able to add travel accessories – a snorkel, a roof rack, etc. That is why the FJ (Freedom&Joy) designation reflects the essence of the model: freedom of movement and the pleasure of adventure.

The interior of the Land Cruiser FJ combines modern architecture with practicality: a minimum of gloss, a maximum of functionality. Inside – two screens, a steering wheel from the Land Cruiser Prado, large buttons and powerful controls. The front panel is made low for better visibility when off-road.

The steering wheel is located on the right, as the model is aimed at the Asian market, where sales are scheduled to start in early or mid-2026.

Will the Land Cruiser FJ be available in Ukraine?

Toyota Ukraine has already confirmed that the new FJ will not officially appear at dealers. However, given the popularity of the brand’s classic SUVs, this model could be in demand in our market.

The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ is a retro-inspired, yet technically modern SUV that brings back the “less is more” philosophy while remaining true to the Land Cruiser DNA.