Toyota introduced new multimedia system

Toyota has officially introduced the new Toyota Audio Multimedia infotainment system in the United States, which will first appear in the sixth-generation RAV4 (2026 model year), and will later become standard for the entire line of brand cars.

Key innovations include large displays, fast 5G connectivity, smart voice control, a built-in video recorder and a separate interface for electric vehicles. Toyota has left a physical volume control, which traditional users will appreciate.

The system runs on Automotive Grade Linux with the addition of Woven technologies from the Arene platform – a software ecosystem developed by Toyota, designed to turn the car into a “software-defined vehicle”.

The interface is fully customizable: depending on the configuration, 10.5 or 12.9-inch screens are available, which can be personalized using widgets – navigation, music, weather, “smart home” data. In the upper right corner, a “Quick Control Menu” has appeared, which allows you to change the brightness, activate Bluetooth or driver assistants with one touch. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included in the basic configuration.

The new voice assistant works without a connection to the cloud – it responds to commands more quickly, allowing you not only to switch tracks, but also to perform simple calculations.

The updated navigation is now displayed directly on the dashboard, and the Drive Recorder function turns the car’s external cameras into a full-fledged video recorder, activated manually or by trigger. You can view recordings on the screen or export via USB.

For owners of electric cars and hybrids, a special “EV Domain” has appeared – a section where you can set a charging limit. The Toyota App mobile application has also received expanded capabilities: now it not only starts or stops charging, but can also turn on the headlights, open windows and the trunk.