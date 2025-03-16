Toyota FT-Me compact electric car can be driven by teenagers

Toyota has introduced the FT-Me, a concept ultra-compact electric car focused on urban traffic. The model is less than 2.5 meters long, which allows it to occupy only half of a standard parking space. In some situations, the car can even be parked perpendicularly, using a third of the space.

The design of the Toyota FT-Me is inspired by a jet pilot’s helmet, and the combination of white and black colors is designed to emphasize safety, reliability and lightness. The model was presented in Brussels along with the Toyota C-HR+, Toyota Urban Cruiser and the updated version of the Toyota bZ4X electric cars.

The FT-Me is designed as an accessible vehicle, including for teenagers and people with disabilities. In some countries, it can be driven from the age of 14 with a basic driver’s license.

The design of the electric vehicle provides all-round visibility and control only with your hands, which makes it convenient for drivers in wheelchairs without additional modifications. Door locks and engine start work via a digital key in a smartphone.

Toyota paid special attention to environmental friendliness, using recycled materials. This has reduced CO₂ emissions during production by 90% compared to conventional city cars. The FT-Me is three times more energy efficient than standard electric cars. Solar panels on the roof can add 20–30 km of range every day, and in favorable conditions the electric car can go without recharging.