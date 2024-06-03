Toyota develops compact and environmentally friendly universal internal combustion engines03.06.24
Toyota, along with partners Subaru and Mazda Motor, continues to develop new universal internal combustion engines (ICEs) despite the global trend towards electric vehicles. These new engines are designed to meet strict emission standards and can be used in a variety of vehicle types, including hybrids and biofuel cars.
Toyota and its partners recently showed off their upcoming 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter engines. The new 1.5-liter engine will be 10% smaller and lighter than the current 1.5-liter engines, such as those used in the Yaris compact models. At the same time, the new 2.0-liter turbo engine will be more compact and lighter than the existing 2.4-liter turbo engines installed in larger vehicles such as three-row SUVs.
The main focus in the development of these engines is to meet strict environmental standards and transition from fossil fuels to carbon-neutral alternatives. This includes the use of electric fuels, biofuels and liquid hydrogen. The engines are designed to facilitate the wider adoption of carbon-neutral fuels, an important step towards sustainability and reducing the carbon footprint.
These innovations reflect Toyota’s strategy to continue to use and improve traditional internal combustion engine technologies to meet today’s environmental requirements and facilitate the transition to cleaner energy sources.
Review of all-in-one ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA): all at once
