Toshiba C350NP 4K Smart TV with screens 43-75 inches have 4K resolution and Google TV

Toshiba has announced a new line of smart TVs called the Toshiba C350NP 4K Smart TV. The series includes four models with screen sizes of 43, 50, 55 and 75 inches. The new TVs are equipped with thin frames and the REGZA Engine ZR processor, which improves image quality. The screen resolution is 4K.

TVs support Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Enhanced Audio Return Channel (e-ARC) technologies. The audio system of TVs varies depending on the model, providing a power of 24 W or 36 W. The TVs are equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, Dual-band Wi-Fi and several HDMI and USB ports. The Google TV interface is installed on the devices out of the box.

Toshiba C350NP 4K Smart TV models are now available for purchase starting at $325.