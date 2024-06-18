Toshiba C350NP 4K Smart TV with screens 43-75 inches have 4K resolution and Google TV18.06.24
Toshiba has announced a new line of smart TVs called the Toshiba C350NP 4K Smart TV. The series includes four models with screen sizes of 43, 50, 55 and 75 inches. The new TVs are equipped with thin frames and the REGZA Engine ZR processor, which improves image quality. The screen resolution is 4K.
TVs support Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Enhanced Audio Return Channel (e-ARC) technologies. The audio system of TVs varies depending on the model, providing a power of 24 W or 36 W. The TVs are equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, Dual-band Wi-Fi and several HDMI and USB ports. The Google TV interface is installed on the devices out of the box.
Toshiba C350NP 4K Smart TV models are now available for purchase starting at $325.
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
So far, Android Auto is mostly about the comfort and safety of using data from a smartphone while driving. But could a car’s entertainment system become more useful?
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
Toshiba C350NP 4K Smart TV with screens 43-75 inches have 4K resolution and Google TVGoogle Toshiba tv
Toshiba has announced a new line of smart TVs called the Toshiba C350NP 4K Smart TV. The series includes four models with screen sizes of 43, 50, 55 and 75 inches.
The Philips Evnia 34M2C6500 34-inch curved monitor is equipped with a 175 Hz OLED screenmonitor OLED Philips
Philips Evnia 34M2C6500 offers a curved 34-inch QD OLED panel with WQHD (3440×1440p) resolution, 1800R curvature and 175Hz refresh rate.