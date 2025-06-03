Top dangerous PIN codes03.06.25
ABC News journalists analyzed 29 million leaked PIN codes from the Have I Been Pwned database and came to a disappointing conclusion: about 10% of users choose banal, easily guessed combinations to protect their devices.
The absolute “leader” is 1234, which has become a symbol of digital peace of mind.
Top of dangerous PIN codes
- 1234 1111 0000 1342 1212 2222 4444 1122 1986 2020
- 7777 5555 1989 9999 6969 2004 1010 4321 6666 1984
- 1987 1985 8888 2000 1980 1988 1982 2580 1313 1990
- 1991 1983 1978 1979 1995 1994 1977 1981 3333 1992
- 1975 2005 1993 1976 1996 2002 1973 2468 1998 1974
The widespread use of birth years – from 1973 to 2005 – was not a surprise. There are even such combinations as 6969, 1342 and 1010, which seem more complicated, but in practice are also predictable and often found at the heart of leaks.
Let’s recall that there are 10,000 possible combinations of four digits. However, due to the human tendency to choose obvious numbers that are easy to remember, attackers most often need to sort through only a few dozen options.
If your code is on this list, immediately change it to a less predictable sequence.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Ajax IndoorCam is a camera for indoor video surveillance. It is a universal solution for home and office, bordering between the home and professional segments. Let us tell you more
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Top dangerous PIN codes Security statistics
Journalists analyzed 29 million leaked PIN codes from the Have I Been Pwned database and came to a disappointing conclusion
Sony will no longer produce Xperia smartphones business smartphone Sony
At Sony’s production sites in Thailand, where smartphones were previously assembled, there is no longer any mention of the mobile direction
Top dangerous PIN codes
Sony will no longer produce Xperia smartphones
GeForce NOW cloud gaming service now available on Steam Deck
Tesla sales fall in Europe
WhatsApp logging out will be not delete chat data
Xiaomi sell more smart watches than Apple
New electric Dodge Charger is 670 HP sedan
World’s first humanoid robot duel took place in China
MSI PinSafe Design – soldering motherboards without sharp spikes
Xiaomi YU7 – crossover with 690 hp and a range of up to 835 km