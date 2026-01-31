  

Top 20 most popular websites in Ukraine

31.01.26

Ukraine internet

 

If you look at the list of the most popular websites in the world, everything is more than predictable – social networks, search services, messengers, news aggregators, etc. Cross-sections by individual countries are much more interesting, because here local specifics and popular national services are added to global trends, as is the case in Ukraine. Let’s see which sites were the most popular among users of our country in December 2025.

 

The most famous services that collect similar statistics are Similarweb and Semrush. The first in the free version shows only the top 5 sites for the country and without the number of visits, so for a more detailed picture it is more appropriate to refer to the Semrush data, which in the basic version shows the top 20 sites.

 

Top 20 sites used by Ukrainians (December 2025)

 

  1. google.com – 917.29 million – search
  2. youtube.com – 469.07 million – video streaming
  3. facebook.com – 72.42 million – social network
  4. ukr.net – 69.73 million – portal
  5. pornhub.com – 69.64 million – porn site
  6. sinoptik.ua – 51.93 million – weather forecast
  7. olx.ua – 50.64 million – classifieds site
  8. rozetka.com.ua – 50.35 million – online store
  9. chatgpt.com – 49.76 million – II chatbot
  10. instagram.com – 48.81 million – social network
  11. wikipedia.org – 46.34 million – encyclopedia
  12. uakino.best – 43.57 million – unlicensed video content
  13. onlinevkino.com – 30.24 million – unlicensed video content
  14. prom.ua – 28.08 million – marketplace
  15. filmix.my – 27.89 million – unlicensed video content
  16. tiktok.com – 22.82 million – social network
  17. uafix.net – 20.7 million – unlicensed video content
  18. xhamster.com – 20.43 million – porn site
  19. telegram.org – 20.17 million – messenger
  20. pravda.com.ua – 20.07 million – news

 

Global trends and Ukrainian features

 

It is obvious that in many positions the Ukrainian top overlaps with the world one, but there are noticeable differences. In particular, the top 20 includes four sites with unlicensed video content, as well as purely local services – weather forecast, a large online store and an ad site.

 

Interestingly, Ukraine generally does not lag behind global trends. ChatGPT is already among the top 10 most popular sites in the country: it is still inferior to Pornhub, but already ahead of Wikipedia. On a global scale, ChatGPT ranks 4-5, while Wikipedia is in 7-9 positions, and Pornhub – in the range of 8-22, depending on the analytical service. There is every reason to expect that during 2026 ChatGPT will strengthen its positions in Ukraine, although the local specificity of the national rating will likely remain.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
467
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

26.01.26
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
views
13
comments 0
Invertor

Let’s try to figure out how to choose the right inverter depending on the load power, sine wave type, and battery system configuration.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
31.01.26 | 08.09
Top 20 most popular websites in Ukraine   
Ukraine internet

If you look at the list of the most popular websites in the world, everything is more than predictable – social networks, search services, instant messengers, news aggregators, etc.

30.01.26 | 19.08
Google warns of hacking by hackers from Russia and China using WinRAR   
winrar

Google has warned that the known critical vulnerability CVE-2025-8088 in the popular WinRAR archiver for Windows is still actively used by hackers