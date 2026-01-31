Top 20 most popular websites in Ukraine   

Top 20 most popular websites in Ukraine31.01.26
If you look at the list of the most popular websites in the world, everything is more than predictable – social networks, search services, messengers, news aggregators, etc. Cross-sections by individual countries are much more interesting, because here local specifics and popular national services are added to global trends, as is the case in Ukraine. Let’s see which sites were the most popular among users of our country in December 2025.
The most famous services that collect similar statistics are Similarweb and Semrush. The first in the free version shows only the top 5 sites for the country and without the number of visits, so for a more detailed picture it is more appropriate to refer to the Semrush data, which in the basic version shows the top 20 sites.
Top 20 sites used by Ukrainians (December 2025)
- google.com – 917.29 million – search
- youtube.com – 469.07 million – video streaming
- facebook.com – 72.42 million – social network
- ukr.net – 69.73 million – portal
- pornhub.com – 69.64 million – porn site
- sinoptik.ua – 51.93 million – weather forecast
- olx.ua – 50.64 million – classifieds site
- rozetka.com.ua – 50.35 million – online store
- chatgpt.com – 49.76 million – II chatbot
- instagram.com – 48.81 million – social network
- wikipedia.org – 46.34 million – encyclopedia
- uakino.best – 43.57 million – unlicensed video content
- onlinevkino.com – 30.24 million – unlicensed video content
- prom.ua – 28.08 million – marketplace
- filmix.my – 27.89 million – unlicensed video content
- tiktok.com – 22.82 million – social network
- uafix.net – 20.7 million – unlicensed video content
- xhamster.com – 20.43 million – porn site
- telegram.org – 20.17 million – messenger
- pravda.com.ua – 20.07 million – news
Global trends and Ukrainian features
It is obvious that in many positions the Ukrainian top overlaps with the world one, but there are noticeable differences. In particular, the top 20 includes four sites with unlicensed video content, as well as purely local services – weather forecast, a large online store and an ad site.
Interestingly, Ukraine generally does not lag behind global trends. ChatGPT is already among the top 10 most popular sites in the country: it is still inferior to Pornhub, but already ahead of Wikipedia. On a global scale, ChatGPT ranks 4-5, while Wikipedia is in 7-9 positions, and Pornhub – in the range of 8-22, depending on the analytical service. There is every reason to expect that during 2026 ChatGPT will strengthen its positions in Ukraine, although the local specificity of the national rating will likely remain.
If you look at the list of the most popular websites in the world, everything is more than predictable – social networks, search services, instant messengers, news aggregators, etc.
