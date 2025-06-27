Titan 2 smartphone has a physical keyboard like the BlackBerry Passport

While the smartphone industry is betting on increasing the number of cameras and memory, the Chinese company Unihertz decided to return to the concept of devices with a physical keyboard. The new Titan 2 model continues the ideas laid down in BlackBerry smartphones, in many ways resembling an updated version of the BlackBerry Passport, but with modern filling and support for 5G.

Titan 2 became a logical development of the eponymous line. Compared to the previous model, the device has become thinner and lighter, while offering more powerful hardware and the current version of Android 15. The smartphone received two screens: the main square display with a diagonal of 4.5 inches and a resolution of 1440×1440 pixels, as well as an additional screen on the additional screen.

The smartphone’s keyboard – a full QWERTY – has been improved and now supports swipes and assigning functions to different types of pressing. The device is aimed primarily at those who actively work with texts and emails.

The hardware basis of the Titan 2 is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. It is complemented by 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of built-in memory. The smartphone is equipped with a 5050 mAh battery and supports wired charging with a power of 33 W. Wireless charging of the model is not provided.

On the back panel there is a main camera with a resolution of 50 megapixels and an 8-megapixel telephoto module. The front camera received a 32 MP sensor. Also among the features are Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, FM radio, GPS with dual-band support, an IR port, a fingerprint scanner, and two customizable side keys.

The Titan 2 is currently available for pre-order on Kickstarter. The company has already raised the planned amount, and deliveries are expected to start in October 2025. The retail price will be $399, but early buyers can purchase the device for $269.