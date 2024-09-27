TikTok will allow to buy content subscription of selected authors27.09.24
TikTok announced the launch of a new monetization feature – “Subscription”, which will allow content creators to offer exclusive content to their subscribers for a fee. This feature is an enhanced version of the “LIVE Subscription” tool, which was renamed in March 2024.
“Subscription” offers content authors the opportunity to create three levels of subscriptions, each of which opens access to different unique bonuses. Subscribers will be able to watch exclusive videos, participate in live broadcasts (LIVE) and use special stickers. Their names will be accompanied by community IDs in profiles and comments, highlighting their status.
In addition, subscribers will have access to the Sub Space platform, where they can interact with content creators. Creators will be able to customize various bonuses, such as Discord roles, welcome messages or the ability to participate in cooperative games.
To enable this feature, authors must meet a number of requirements: be over 18 years old, have a minimum of 10,000 subscribers and accumulate 100,000 views in the previous month. The feature is currently available for some content creators in selected countries and will be available in other markets soon.
