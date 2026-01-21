TikTok launches PineDrama service with mini shows

The TikTok user data collection service has released a separate application, PineDrama, which is currently available to users in the US and Brazil. It is a free platform for watching short episodic series lasting about one minute. The content is adapted for a vertical format and is presented in the form of sequential plot scenes.

What is known about PineDrama

The PineDrama application is available on iOS and Android. At the current stage, the service has no advertising. The content is placed in the Discover tab, where you can watch all dramas or only those that are trending. There is also a recommendation feed that selects videos based on the user’s interests.

Interface and features

PineDrama features content from a variety of genres, including thrillers, romance, family stories, and more. Popular series include Love at First Bite and The Officer Fell for Me. Users can save videos to Favorites, track their watch history, leave comments on episodes, and enable full-screen mode without captions or a sidebar.