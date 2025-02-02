Threads has gained 20 million users, with a total of 320 million users on the social network02.02.25
Meta’s Threads continues to grow its audience. According to data presented in a report to investors, the number of monthly active users has reached 320 million. This is more than the previous month, when the platform had 300 million users, and in November this figure was 275 million. This is reported by TechCrunch.
According to Mark Zuckerberg, Threads registers about a million new accounts every day. The company is actively working to attract users, introducing additional features, including the ability to schedule publications, add music accompaniment, Community Notes and other innovations.
Meta CFO Susan Lee said the platform is improving its recommendation algorithms. In particular, the updates are aimed at increasing the priority of new content, showcasing materials from top authors, as well as displaying more publications from accounts that users are subscribed to.
The audience growth emphasizes Meta’s position against competitors, including Bluesky, Mastodon and X. While Threads has shown steady growth, the decentralized platform Bluesky is now experiencing a decline in interest after a sharp jump in November 2024, when the number of new users increased by 189%.
